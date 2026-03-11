Ole Miss Football, Tennessee Volunteers Among Top Schools for Dynamic Wide Receiver

McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac has narrowed his focus to seven schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the Magnolia State standout.

Isaac checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools extending offers his way this offseason after a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, as his recruitment explodes.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to fend off the likes of Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, with a slew of offers on the table after an impressive junior campaign.

“(In order), Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Utah, and Tennessee," Isaac told RebelWalk of the programs at the top of his list amid a pivotal offseason.

As the Mississippi wide receiver works through his recruitment this offseason, he's now trimmed his list of schools to seven: Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tulane Green Wave, Utah Utes, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Isaac is coming off of junior campaign where he logged 1,184 yards and 14 touchdowns - immediately becoming a national prospect at the wide receiver position with schools galore entering his recruitment.

Now, Golding and Co. are intensifying their pursuit this offseason with the Rebels looking to fend off multiple potential suitors as official visit season nears.

Ole Miss will have Isaac in Oxford from May 29-31 as he takes a closer look into the Rebels with multiple schools piquing his interest.

Along with the Ole Miss Rebels, the likes of Mississippi State and Tennessee will be two schools to monitor with Isaac emerging as a household name in the Magnolia State this offseason.

Now, all eyes remain on the fast-rising receiver with visits being locked in along with a Top-7 being announced on Wednesday as Isaac prepares for offseason visits.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: