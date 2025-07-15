Ole Miss Rebels Track & Field's Cole Piotrowski Named Winner of SEC Start-Up Show
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss track & field alum Cole Piotrowski was named the winner of the SEC Start-Up business competition, earning a $10,000 investment as revealed on an hour-long SEC Network special for the conference's second edition of the student-athlete pitch competition.
Piotrowski's winning idea Godors is a spray that eliminates sport-specific odors at their root – rather than covering them up – while also using clean ingredients.
Piotrowski recently wrapped up his four-year career with Ole Miss track & field as a middle-distance specialist.
Piotrowski, a native of Queens, ran in 34 total meets for the Rebels across his four full seasons with career-bests of 1:50.12 in the 800-meter, 2:25.63 in the 1000-meter and 3:50.22 in the 1500 while also running on several 4x400-meter relays during his career.
Bringing together innovative minds and entrepreneurial spirits from across the Southeastern Conference, SEC Start Up is an academic competition in partnership with Regions, the official bank of the SEC, in support of the entrepreneurial ventures of student-athletes.
Participants had the chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel of esteemed judges, which included Regions Bank Executive Vice President of Community Affairs Leroy Abrahams, former Auburn men's basketball player and businessman Daymeon Fishback, content creator and HSN/QVC host Emily Loftiss, and CEO of BIOLYTE Jesslyn Rollins.
