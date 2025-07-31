Ole Miss Rebels Volleyball Adds Home Exhibition Clash Versus Southern Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Fans have an additional chance to see the Ole Miss volleyball program in Oxford, as the Rebels have added a preseason exhibition against Southern Miss to the 2025 schedule.
The Rebels will face Southern Miss on Saturday, August 23 at 2 p.m. CT, at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center. Admission to the event will be free.
The exhibition will mark the 10th opportunity for fans to see the Rebels at home this season, joining previously scheduled home matches that begin with a September 12th clash with Louisiana.
Several stars from last season's historic team return to Gillom, including AVCA All-Region honoree Mokihana Tufono, SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year Cammy Niesen and Shayla Meyer.
Joining them are several talented newcomers, including All-Big Sky honoree Gabi Placide and Jordyn Towns.
The regular season is set to open on August 29th, as the Rebels face off against Arkansas State as part of the Georgia Tech Classic, in Atlanta. Ga.
The 2025 Schedule:
The regular season begins with a trip to Atlanta, Ga., where the Rebels will open against Arkansas State on Aug. 29. It begins a three-match swing, where the Rebels will also face hosts Georgia Tech on Aug. 30 and Wofford on Aug. 31.
From there, the Rebels head west, travelling to Brookings, S.D., to compete in the Jackrabbit Invitational.
The Rebels will face South Dakota State on Sep. 5 and Wyoming on Sep. 6. Ole Miss returns to action to battle another ACC foe, facing Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., in the 'Showdown at the Net'.
The home slate gets going on Friday, Sep. 12, as Ole Miss welcomes Louisiana to the Gillom Athletics Performance Center. It's the first of two non-conference home matches, as the Rebels welcome Memphis on Sep. 16.
The final non-conference weekend ends in similar fashion to 2024, as the Rebels travel to the Lone Star State for a tournament.
Ole Miss faces Incarnate Word and Texas Tech on Sep. 19 in Lubbock, Texas, before concluding against UAlbany on Sep. 20.
Conference play begins with a road trip to Arkansas on Sep. 26, before heading to Oklahoma for the first time since they joined the SEC, on Sep. 28.
The Rebels will return home the next weekend, welcoming Kentucky and Auburn on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5, respectively.
October continues with a trip to Mississippi State on Oct. 10, before returning back home on Oct. 12 to host Tennessee.
The following weekend, the Rebels head to Missouri on Oct. 17 before making their first trip to Vanderbilt since 1979 on Oct. 19.
Late October features a visit to Oxford by Texas on Oct. 24 and Texas A&M on Oct. 26. The month concludes with Alabama making a trip to Oxford on Oct. 31, before the Rebels head to LSU on Nov. 2.
The regular season concludes with a road trip to Georgia on Nov. 7 and South Carolina on Nov. 9. Ole Miss returns home for the regular season finale against Florida on Nov. 14, before heading to Savannah, Ga., for the return of the SEC Tournament from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25.
