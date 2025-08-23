Ole Miss Rebels Volleyball Set for Season Opening Clash Against Southern Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss volleyball program returns to action on Saturday afternoon, as the Rebels host Southern Miss for a 2 p.m., exhibition match at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.
The free-to-attend match serves as the final tune-up before the Rebels face off against Arkansas State on Friday, August 29 at 2 p.m. CT, to open the regular season, in Atlanta. Ga.
Fans are encouraged to wear powder and join the Rebels in Gillom for the first time this season. 2025 schedule posters will be given away and a post-match autograph session will also occur.
The Rebels return several notable stars from last season's historic roster, including AVCA All-South Region honoree Mokihana Tufono, the 2024 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Cammy Niesen and the leading offensive returner Shayla Meyer.
Joining them are dynamic transfers and freshmen, including All-Big Sky hitter Gabi Placide and former Alabama middle blocker starter Jordyn Towns.
Head coach Bre Henry leads the program in her third full season at the helm, on the heels of the program's first ever NCAA Tournament victory last season.
Fans can continue to show support for the Rebels by joining the ACE Club. Funds from the ACE Club are a major component in helping the Ole Miss volleyball program compete at the highest level.
The Volleyball TV Schedule:
ESPN and the Southeastern Conference have announced the 2025 regular season volleyball schedule, with the Ole Miss volleyball program set to compete on television four times.
The Rebels will return to the SEC Network stage on September 28, as the Rebels compete in Norman, Okla., for the first time against Oklahoma at 12 p.m. CT. The Rebels will then welcome preseason SEC favorite Kentucky to town on October 3 for an SEC Network clash at 6 p.m. CT.
Just one week later, the Rebels will battle rival Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on the SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT.
The final regular season television matchup will be a rematch between Ole Miss and Texas on October 24 at 7 p.m. CT in Oxford, following their five-set thriller in Austin last season.
All remaining match times are now available on the 2025 schedule, with all remaining home and conference matches to be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
Additionally, the SEC Tournament will be televised and streamed on the SEC Network and SEC Network Plus.
The regular season is set to open on August 29th, as the Rebels face off against Arkansas State at 2 p.m. CT, as part of the Georgia Tech Classic, in Atlanta. Ga.
Full TV Schedule (All Times CST)
Ole Miss at Oklahoma – September 28 at 12 p.m. (SECN)
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky – October 3 at 6 p.m. (SECN)
Ole Miss at Mississippi State – October 10 at 6 p.m. (SECN)
Ole Miss vs. Texas – October 24 at 7 p.m. (SECN)
