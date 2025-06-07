Ole Miss Softball's Aliyah Binford Named to NCAA's All-Tournament Team
OXFORD, Miss. – Following the conclusion of the Women's College World Series, Ole Miss softball's Aliyah Binford has been named to the NCAA's All-Tournament Team.
Binford becomes the first Rebel to ever be named to the All-Tournament Team. She's one of 12 players in the national field named to the list.
It was a remarkable postseason for Binford, who shined both at the plate and in the circle to help lead the Rebels to the first Women's College World Series in program history.
In the Women's College World Series alone, Binford threw 11.0 innings and allowed no earned runs, while striking out eight batters.
It was a continuation of a stellar pitching performance in the postseason, as she went 2-2 with a 2.66 ERA in the NCAA Tournament, while adding two saves and striking out 20.
As a batter, Binford also surged, hitting .344 with four home runs and adding nine RBI over nine games.
Her efforts propelled her into breaking and ultimately finishing in tie for the single season RBI record at Ole Miss with teammate Persy Llamas at 55 on the season.
All-Tournament Team
Aliyah Binford – Ole Miss
Sam Landry – Oklahoma
Ella Parker – Oklahoma
Taylor Pannell – Tennessee
Karlyn Pickens – Tennessee
NiJaree Canady – Texas Tech
Mihyia Davis – Texas Tech
Reese Atwood – Texas
Teagan Kavan – Texas – Most Outstanding Player
Joley Mitchell – Texas
Mia Scott – Texas
Katie Stewart – Texas
