Ole Miss Softball Sets Program Record High in Final 2025 National Rankings
OXFORD, Miss. – After a historic run to the program's first Women's College World Series, the Ole Miss softball program has ended the season as a consensus top-10 program in the nation.
The Rebels end the 2025 campaign ranked No. 7 in Softball America's final poll and No. 8 in the NFCA, ESPN/USA Softball and D1Softball rankings.
The No. 7 ranking from Softball America sets a new program-high, breaking the old record of No. 8 by Softball America during week 12 of the 2019 season.
All four rankings mark the program's best finish in each poll in program history and mark the first time finishing as a consensus top-10 program in the nation.
The rankings cap off a sensational campaign for the Rebels under head coach Jamie Trachsel and her staff, who were named the NFCA South Region's Staff of the Year.
The program broke nearly every single-season offensive record in its history, while recording program record for All-SEC First and Second Team honorees and All-Region honorees.
Ole Miss finishes as the either the fourth, or fifth highest ranked team in the SEC after being picked 14th in the SEC's preseason poll, marking another stellar campaign under the leadership of Trachsel.
