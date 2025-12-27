Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Among Top Schools for Prized Target

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star edge rusher T.K. Cunningham has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut for one of the top defensive prospects in the Peach State.

Cunningham, a Top-50 EDGE in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with multiple schools beginning to intensify their pursuit.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder out of Georgia has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, and USC Trojans, among others, after a dominant junior campaign.

Now, as his process heats up heading into the offseason, Cunningham has trimmed his massive offer sheet to 12 schools as he shifts focus.

The coveted Peach State defender has narrowed his focus to Ole Miss, USC, Michigan, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Purdue, Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisville, and Kansas.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are cruising on the recruiting trail as of late with the new-look staff making its presence felt on the scene after emerging as finalists for multiple targets.

Now, Cunningham is the latest to include the Ole Miss program as contenders as he gears up for a critical offseason in his recruitment process.

A Target To Know: Jalaythan Mayfield

Lincolnton (N.C.) four-star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists in his recruitment.

Mayfield, a top-five linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators across his time on the prep scene.

Mayfield has also seen the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions and North Carolina Tar Heels emerge as schools in the race as of late with offers on the table.

Courtesy of Jalaythan Mayfield's Instagram.

Mayfield has earned over 30 scholarships with multiple premier programs entering the race after a stellar sophomore campaign.

Now, there are 10 schools labeled as finalists in Mayfield's process with the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, South Carolina Gamecocks, NC State Wolfpack, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers, and Kentucky Wildcats.

He’s coming off a strong sophomore season in 2024 where he totaled 109 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries, a pass deflection, two forced fumbles and a blocked field goal to put his name on the map.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2025 and Mayfield carried his momentum with a myriad of schools intensifying their pursuit for his services.

For Ole Miss, the program is attacking the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program cracking the list of top schools for multiple elite targets

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: