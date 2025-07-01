Ole Miss Tennis Adds New Assistant Coach to the Staff in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss men's tennis has rounded out its coaching staff for the 2025-26 season, as head coach Jake Jacoby announced the addition of Vince Orlando as an assistant coach on Monday.
"Vince will be a great asset to the program immediately for so many reasons," Jacoby said. "His passion for developing culture, his positivity, his lineage in the ranks of college coaching, and his hunger to develop great people and players will be so beneficial right away. Very excited to have Vince on board!"
Orlando most recently served as an assistant coach for the Michigan State men's tennis team, where he helped lead the Spartans to 17 dual wins, a 10-3 conference record and two top-10 victories over No. 7 Kentucky and No. 10 Arizona.
Additionally, Orlando helped lead Ozan Baris to collect All-America accolades from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).
As a student-athlete, Orlando played five seasons at Ball State, receiving the Mid-American Conference's Jack Vredevelt Sportsmanship Award, an annual honor presented to a MAC senior who has displayed outstanding sportsmanship throughout his career.
The last time a Ball State player earned the accolade was in 2017.
While at Ball State, Orlando earned many All-MAC accolades, including a First Team All MAC selection and was named to the MAC All-Tournament Team.
He helped Ball State reach a ranking as high as No. 44 during his Cardinal career.
Orlando collected 78 singles wins during his BSU career, highlighted by wins over Michigan State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue and Memphis, playing primarily at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles the majority of his career with the Cardinals.
Academically, Orlando helped Ball State earn three ITA Academic Team awards and was a five-time recipient of the ITA Scholar-Athlete Award, along with a four-time Academic All-MAC honoree.
He also was a four-year member of Ball State's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was BSU's SAAC treasurer his senior year.
A native of Lansing, Michigan, Orlando is the son of former Michigan State men's tennis coaching legend Gene Orlando, who retired in 2022 after 31 seasons at the helm of the Spartans and is the winningest coach in program history with 361 victories.
