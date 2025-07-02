The Ole Miss Softball Transfer Portal Tracker: Rebels Secure Multiple Commitments
The Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with force.
After a historic 2025 season in the Magnolia State, the Rebels punched their ticket to the Women's College World Series with significant postseason success.
Now, the program is carrying the momentum into the offseason with Ole Miss hitting the free agent market.
Ole Miss has also seen multiple Transfer Portal departures headlined by star pitcher Miali Guachino.
The Pala (Calif.) native became a stalwart for the Rebel rotation, going 16-11 with a 3.44 ERA over a team-high 146.2 innings pitched during her lone season with the program.
Guachino struck out 172 batters and held opponents to a .223 batting average.
Her 172 strikeouts ranked 30th in the nation and third among all freshmen nationally, trailing only Ella Harrison (Rutgers – 213) and Shelby Schultz (Tarleton State – 173).
Additionally, her strikeout total is the third-most by a Rebel in a single season and are the most by any Rebel since Mary Jane Callahan (177) in 2004.
Guachino delivered in several key moments throughout the regular season and postseason, including a save in each of the Rebels two regional wins at No. 12 Arizona.
What's the latest on the Ole Miss Rebels' portal haul? Who's in? Who's out?
OLE MISS DEPARTURES
Miali Guachino – Pitcher [Oklahoma]
Jamie Mackay – Catcher
Abby Herdon – Pitcher [Auburn]
Addison Duke – Outfielder [Arizona]
Tate Davis – Middle Infielder [South Carolina]
ADDITIONS
Hope Jenkins – Pitcher/Utility (UConn)
Cassie Reasner – Middle Infielder (Kentucky)
Laylonna Applin – Infielder (Angelo State)
Sydney Shiller – Outfielder (Texas Tech)
Cassidy Patterson – Outfielder (Nova Southeastern)
Kennedy Bunker – Catcher/1st Base (Fresno State)
Makenna Bellaire – Catcher (Florida)
Liesl Osteen – Outfielder (UCLA)
