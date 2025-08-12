The Ole Miss Volleyball Buzz: SEC Tournament and SEC Network TV Times Listed
OXFORD, Miss. – The Southeastern Conference has officially released all-session tickets for the 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament, which will be held November 21-25 at Enmarket Arena Savannah, Ga.
All-session tickets, which provide admission to all matches of the tournament, are available at the club level for $125, reserved at $85 and general admission at $65. Single-session tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.
The SEC Volleyball Tournament will be competed for the first time since 2005. The event will be also be televised and streamed on the SEC Network and SEC Network Plus.
The regular season is set to open on August 29th, as the Rebels face off against Arkansas State at 2 p.m. CT, as part of the Georgia Tech Classic, in Atlanta. Ga.
The Ole Miss Volleyball Buzz: Four SEC Network Appearances for the Rebels
ESPN and the Southeastern Conference have announced the 2025 regular season volleyball schedule, with the Ole Miss volleyball program set to compete on television four times.
The Rebels will return to the SEC Network stage on September 28, as the Rebels compete in Norman, Okla., for the first time against Oklahoma at 12 p.m. CT.
The Rebels will then welcome preseason SEC favorite Kentucky to town on October 3 for an SEC Network clash at 6 p.m. CT.
Just one week later, the Rebels will battle rival Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on the SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT.
The final regular season television matchup will be a rematch between Ole Miss and Texas on October 24 at 7 p.m. CT in Oxford, following their five-set thriller in Austin last season.
All remaining match times are now available on the 2025 schedule, with all remaining home and conference matches to be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
Full TV Schedule (All Times CST)
Ole Miss at Oklahoma – September 28 at 12 p.m. (SECN)
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky – October 3 at 6 p.m. (SECN)
Ole Miss at Mississippi State – October 10 at 6 p.m. (SECN)
Ole Miss vs. Texas – October 24 at 7 p.m. (SECN)
