The Recap: Ole Miss Rebels Soccer Drops Season Opener to Memphis Tigers 3-2
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ole Miss dropped its 2025 regular season opener at Memphis Sunday by a score of 3-2. Brooklyn Marn and Katie Ramsden would score for Ole Miss but the Rebels were unable to find the equalizer down the stretch.
In half number one it was Memphis who broke into the scoring column first, taking a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.
Sidney O'Billovich made four saves in the first 45 minutes, keeping Ole Miss within striking distance.
The Rebels had several opportunities inside the 18 but could knock crack open the scoring as Memphis held a 1-0 advantage at the half.
Just 42 seconds into the second half, Memphis would score again, stretching their lead to 2-0.
In the 53rd minute, freshman Brooklyn Marn tabbed the first goal of her collegiate career, going top shelf to cut the Memphis lead to 2-1.
It marked the second straight regular season opener that a Rebel freshman scored in their debut.
Memphis would answer with their third goal in the 73rd minute to push the advantage back to two.
Ole Miss kept clawing and drew a penalty kick after a handball was called on Memphis inside the box.
Katie Ramsden would take the try and connected on her first career penalty attempt to make it 3-2 Tigers with nine minutes to play.
The Rebels were unable to find the tying goal in the final minutes.
Ole Miss returns to action Thursday, August 21, at home against UAB. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Preseason Watchlist: SEC Edition
The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist Tuesday. The trio of Tate Blincoe, Lauren Montgomery and Katie Ramsden represent the Rebels who received preseason recognition.
Ramsden enters her sophomore season after leading Ole Miss in assists during her freshman campaign.
Tate Blincoe started all 19 games at defender in 2024 and led the Rebels in minutes played.
Lauren Montgomery returns for her senior season and has amassed 53 career games in an Ole Miss uniform.
The 33rd season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins Thursday, August 14, as Ole Miss opens 2025 against Mississippi Valley State at home. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and can be streamed on SEC Network+.
