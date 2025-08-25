The Recap: Ole Miss Rebels Soccer Takes Down Southern Miss 1-0 in Sunday Clash
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Ole Miss Soccer picked up its second straight victory with a 1-0 win over Southern Miss Sunday. The Rebels were lifted by Katie Ramsden's third goal of the season.
Ole Miss created heavy traffic on the offensive end in the first half but were unable to find the scoring column. The Rebels took seven shots and generated six corners, but Southern Miss's Maddie Ellis made six saves to keep Ole Miss scoreless.
Sidney O'Billovich made a pair of saves as both teams entered the locker room knotted at zero.
In the 49th minute Katie Ramsden struck again, scoring her third goal in as many games to put Ole Miss up 1-0. Ramsden is the first Rebel to score a goal in three consecutive matches since Channing Foster in 2019.
The Ole Miss defense allowed just six shots and three corner attempts on the afternoon. Sidney O'Billovich ended the match with four saves and secured the first shutout of her Ole Miss career.
The Rebels held the advantage in shots, shots on goal and corners. In total 24 players saw action in the win.
Ole Miss (2-1) returns home and will take on UT Martin next Thursday, August 28. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
The Preseason Watch List Rebels:
The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist this month.
The trio of Tate Blincoe, Lauren Montgomery and Katie Ramsden represent the Rebels who received preseason recognition.
Ramsden enters her sophomore season after leading Ole Miss in assists during her freshman campaign.
Tate Blincoe started all 19 games at defender in 2024 and led the Rebels in minutes played. Lauren Montgomery returns for her senior season and has amassed 53 career games in an Ole Miss uniform.
The 33rd season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins Thursday, August 14, as Ole Miss opens 2025 against Mississippi Valley State at home. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and can be streamed on SEC Network+.
