The Recap: Ole Miss Rebels Softball Drops SEC Series to South Carolina Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Despite a late push, the No. 15 Ole Miss softball program could not complete a rally, falling 4-2 at No. 6 South Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Beckham Field.
Brianna Lopez and Aliyah Binford combined for 5.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Rebels (29-9, 6-6 SEC), but the Gamecocks (30-8, 6-6) used a four-run first inning as a big enough cushion to win.
The game opened with a bang, as Jaden Pone and Lair Beautae delivered back-to-back doubles, to build an early 1-0 advantage. The Rebels sought to add to the lead, but ultimately stranded Beautae at third base.
However, the Gamecocks were able to respond immediately, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Needing a response, the Rebels struggled on the offensive side, but got a spark from Lopez, who breezed through her first two innings with three strikeouts. Beautae delivered her second double in the third inning, but the offense was largely stagnant, with just one other hit from Mackenzie Pickens.
The Gamecocks pressed for a knockout punch in the fifth inning, but Lopez stoned them, leaving the bases loaded by generating a fly out to center field to keep the game at 4-1. That gave the Rebels an opportunity, who made a push on offense.
A two-out double by Persy Llamas got the rally started, with Lexie Brady drawing a hit-by-pitch to put the tying run at the plate. The freshman Pickens took her chance, dropping a single into right field to score a run and cut the lead to 4-2. However, the Rebels were ultimately stopped by the Gamecocks.
Down to their last out in the seventh inning, the Rebels made one final push, as Pone laced a single to set up Beautae. Beautae found a pitch she could drive, but her hard-hit liner to left field was caught, which ultimately ended the game.
Ole Miss is right back in action on Tuesday, as the Rebels host UT Martin for a 5 p.m. CT clash. The game will be streamed via SEC Network Plus.
