The Recap: Ole Miss Rebels Volleyball Cruises Past Memphis Tigers on Tuesday Night
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss volleyball program polished off an undefeated home swing, rolling past Memphis, 3-0, on Tuesday night at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.
Shayla Meyer led the Rebels (5-3, 0-0 SEC) with 12 kills, eight digs and five total blocks, while Gabi Placide added 11 kills. Amanda Hardt led the Tigers (7-3, 0-0 AAC) with 14 kills.
Both teams traded blows to open their first meeting since 2018. Placide and Meyer opened the match with three kills apiece and found the match tied at 12-12.
Memphis went on a 4-1 run behind strong serving from Mandy Lawson, but the Rebels quickly answered back.
Meyer was the catalyst of the attack, adding three more kills and swinging the match back in the home side's favor with a 22-20 lead.
Memphis rallied to tie the match at 23-23, but a kill by Carly Paugh and a block from Meyer and Tessa Jones locked down the set, 25-23.
Strong serving from Placide and Bella Bonanno set the Rebels up with an early 5-1 advantage in the second set. While Memphis pushed back into the set, the Rebels did not let that deter them.
Placide recorded two more service aces for three in the set, as the Rebels surged back in front 22-16. Kills by Jones and Paugh gave the Rebels five set points, but the Tigers saved four. Meyer avoided any further trouble, securing a 25-22 win.
Memphis tried to mount a comeback, building a 13-10 advantage.
The Rebels were able to respond with a set-changing 6-0 run, with three blocks from Jones, who finished with a career-high-matching six blocks on the day.
That was all the Rebels needed, as Placide added three more kills to power the hosts to a 25-19 win.
The Rebels head back out on the road this weekend, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, for the Red Raider Classic.
The Rebels will open the event on Friday, Sep. 19, as the Rebels face Incarnate Word at 9:30 a.m., and Texas Tech at 7 p.m CT. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN Plus.
