Auburn Tigers Predicted to Land Nation's No. 2 Wideout Over Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will have a hat on the table when Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews makes a decision on Friday, August 8.
The nation's No. 2 wide receiver will choose between the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has emerged as the top-ranked uncommitted wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with all eyes on where he will pledge on Friday evening.
Mathews has locked in a commitment decision for 6 p.m. CT on August 8.
The four-star wideout took official visits this offseason to the Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Colorado Buffaloes and Auburn Tigers as he began evaluating his contenders.
Now, it's decision time after mulling over options with his camp across the last handful of weeks.
One source indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that this one is coming down to an Auburn Tigers versus LSU Tigers battle as decision time nears.
Heading into August, the Bayou Bengals had the momentum for the Magnolia State wideout, but as the clock continued ticking, Hugh Freeze and Co. intensified their pursuit.
With a decision less than 10 hours out, Auburn is emerging as a favorite for the talented wide receiver out of Greene County.
Last Saturday, Rivals' Jeffrey Lee logged a prediction in favor of Hugh Freeze's program to win out and earn a commitment from Mathews.
Now, 247Sports' Christian Clemente has also put in a pick in favor of Auburn landing a commitment from Mathews.
On LSU's side, the program feels strong in the offer presented with Mathews also intrigued in the Tigers' ability to prepare him for the next level.
He's developed a close relationship with the LSU staff, players and members of LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
On the other side, Mathews is close friends with Auburn true freshman quarterback Deuce Knight with the young signal-caller making sure to recruit the No. 2 wideout in America to Auburn.
It's no secret why the top schools in America are turning up the heat for the blue-chip wideout.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, as a decision nears, the Ole Miss Rebels will have a hat on the table for Mathews, but all signs point towards an LSU Tigers versus Auburn Tigers down the stretch.
