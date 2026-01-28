Breaking Down Pete Golding's First Elite Transfer Portal Class With Ole Miss Football

The Pete Golding era is off to a strong start in Oxford with the new head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels making his presence felt on the recruiting trail this offseason.

After being introduced as the shot-caller of the program on Nov. 30, Golding wasted no time in making an impact in the Magnolia State after leading the program to a pair of College Football Playoff wins.

"The locker room is so fragile, as we all know," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN. "This is the ultimate team sport, and there's no bigger team sport than football [with] so many personalities, so many moving parts.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it."

But Golding has also seen immediate success on the recruiting scene after inking the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by six Top-100 signees.

Courtesy of Enoch Wangoy's X.

Ole Miss has a breath of fresh air with Golding at the helm with the new leadership in Oxford carrying the momentum from years past - specifically on the recruiting scene.

From signing the next franchise quarterback of the program to multiple immediate impact newcomers on defense, the roster reconstruction has gone accordingly for the Rebels.

What does the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America look like? Who's in on both sides of the ball?

The Breakdown: Ole Miss' No. 2 Rated Portal Class

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Courtesy of Horatio Fields on Instagram.

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: