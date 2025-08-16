Can Ole Miss Football's Latest Hire Help Flip Nation's No. 2 Wideout From Auburn?
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in August after going public with a decision.
The No. 2 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process.
But ultimately Freeze and the Auburn Tigers won out for the highly-touted receiver after landing the verbal commitment.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.” '
It was wide receivers coach Marcus Davis that ultimately sealed the deal for Mathews with their relationship paving the way for him to make a decision.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”
But the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix for the Magnolia State wide receiver with the program keeping a foot on the gas.
On Friday night, Kiffin and Co. made a new hire to the support staff with ex-Rebel Donte Moncrief officially joining the program, according to Rivals.
Moncrief, who finished his career in Oxford in 2013, spent seven seasons in the National Football League where he now makes his return to the program.
The Magnolia State native provides a boost for the Rebels on the recruiting scene with ties to Mississippi.
Across his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, Moncrief caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Mississippi native declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season where he was then a third round pick by the Colts.
Now, with Moncrief on staff, can the Ole Miss program utilize the new hire to its advantage?
The Rebels have a goal of flipping Mathews from the Auburn Tigers with Moncrief potentially being a piece that can help spearhead the push.
All eyes will be on Mathews this fall with the Ole Miss Rebels and other programs keeping tabs on the nation's No. 2 overall receiver.
