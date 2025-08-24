Coveted Ole Miss Football Commit Labeled No. 3 Prospect in Illinois, Top-10 Tight End
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on July 1 after going public with a decision.
The Top-10 tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Class chose the Rebels over the likes of the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini down the stretch of his process.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense across his junior campaign in 2024.
Now, he's made the move to verbally commit to the Ole Miss Rebels after making a decision in July.
“You could just tell that he’s an insanely smart dude and that he just knows a ton of ball. And literally just sitting down with him and Coach Weiss and Coach Cox and going through the offense kind of just blew me away," Anderson told Rivals.
"I feel like being in that environment with that much football knowledge is the best option for me.”
The opportunity to suit up in the Southeastern Conference intrigues Anderson while getting the chance to get out of his comfort zone and move from Illinois to Oxford.
“Oxford is just amazing. I’m sure you’ve heard pretty good things about it,” Anderson said.
“The Grove is awesome. It’s just a great vibe there. In SEC country everyone is just so friendly. And it’s kind of where I’ve always thought I belonged. I’ve always been a Midwest kid obviously but I feel like I’ve got to go somewhere and spread my wings a little bit. Oxford really has it all for me.”
Now, as Anderson's rise on the recruiting scene continues, so does his overall ranking.
According to 247Sports, the Ole Miss pledge is the No. 10 rated tight end in America and the No. 3 ranked prospect in Illinois.
Anderson remains a headliner in the Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class with all eyes on what's to come across his senior campaign in 2025.
“I’m honestly looking forward to just being coached by Lane Kiffin and Cox,” Anderson said. “Just developing is the thing. I know that they’re going to get me right for the NFL.”
