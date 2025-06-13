Coveted Ole Miss Football Target Cancels Georgia Bulldogs Visit, Lines Up New Trip
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes has narrowed his focus to a handful of schools this offseason as his recruitment process heats up.
Barnes, a consensus Top-25 EDGE America, is coming off of a standout junior campaign that quickly put his name on the map as one of the top defensive prospects.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has become a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with his finalists set as the summer months progress.
Barnes is shifting his focus towards the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Washington Huskies and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.
The SMU Mustangs and Arizona State Sun Devils are also considered contenders in Barnes' recruitment.
The Lone Star State native was expected to be in Athens (Ga.) this weekend for an official visit with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on a multi-day stay, but is now expected elsewhere.
Fast forward to Friday when the talented defender was expected in the Peach State; he's altered his plans.
Barnes has canceled his trip to Georgia and will instead take the trip to Baton Rouge for an official visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this weekend.
He will visit LSU for a multi-day stay this weekend and will wrap up his official visit schedule next weekend with a trip to see the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
For the Rebels, the program currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in America headlined by the No. 1 linebacker in America, Izayia Williams.
Ole Miss will keep a foot on the gas for Barnes as his recruitment process winds down across the summer months.
