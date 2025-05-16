Elite Offensive Lineman Reveals Finalists: Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee, Florida State
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have their sights set on Clarksville (Tenn.) Kirkwood four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair as a priority in the 2026 cycle.
Blair, the No. 22 rated offensive tackle in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a sought-after prospect by multiple programs.
That includes Kiffin and Co. as his recruiting process ramps up heading into the summer months.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder has received significant SEC interest with a myriad of programs set to battle it out for his services down the stretch.
Now, Blair has revealed his six finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles and Wisconsin Badgers.
It's a list consisting of multiple heavy-hitters as the Rebels look to position themselves as the offseason continues.
Ole Miss is in the thick of it for multiple offensive line targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as the program looks to build off of a solid foundation set.
Meet a Priority OL Target: Tyreek Jemison
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison continues a busy offseason in his recruiting process with multiple schools in the mix.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, has reeled in a slew of offers during his prep career.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program firmly in the mix for the talented prospect.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, battling for his services.
Now, it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Jemison has locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, 247Sports reported on Wednesday. He will be in for a multi-day stay beginning on May 30.
The talented Georgia prospect was back in the Magnolia State last month for an unofficial visit where he soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his recent visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
During the spring visit, Jemison made his way to town without an offer. Prior to leaving, he received the nod from the Ole Miss staff with a scholarship in hand.
"After practice, Coach Garrison took me in his office. It was just me, him and Coach James...his assistant. He was telling me how much he loves my game and how much he needed guys like me at Ole Miss," Jemison said.
"Basically telling me how high up on his board I am...He told me my film was just too good to pass up, so that's why he wanted to offer me."
