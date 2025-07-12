Elite Ole Miss Football Target Commits to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes
Newnan (Ga.) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Colton, a Top-25 linebacker in America, chose the Buffaloes over the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles down the stretch of his process.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder out of the Sunshine State has reeled in a myriad of offers, but it was the trio of schools that made the cut on "Decision Day" on Saturday.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels prioritized the Peach State prospect after putting him near the top of the board and hosting him on an official visit in June.
"(Defensive coordinator and assistant) coach Pete (Golding) came from Alabama so he knows what he is doing. He has national championships under his belt," Colton told 247Sports.
"(Assistant head) coach Jake Schoonover keeps in contact, just like Coach Hart, but he is also sending me reels to improve my game."
But it's Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes that win out for Colton after going public with a decision to the Big 12 program.
"Everything was great on my visit. All three of those visits were great, and that's why it is a hard decision. Coach Hart is a great man, I am not going to lie," Colton said.
"He is down to earth, he is cool, cordial, all of it. He is always checking in the most, making sure I am good, making sure my family is straight."
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels hold a commitment from the No. 1 linebacker in American, Izayia Williams, with the program intensifying their pursuit to keep him in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The Rebels hold a Top-20 Recruiting Class as the summer months carry on with multiple prospects on their board moving forward.
