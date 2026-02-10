Elite Ole Miss Football Target, No. 1 WR in America Sets Official Visit With SEC Foe

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is keeping options open this offseason despite a verbal commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise as the top pass-catcher with schools from coast-to-coast pushing to flip the SEC pledge following a stellar junior campaign in 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.

But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in America.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Here’s everything you need to know about #Texas five-star WR commit Easton Royal (@easton_3k).



The elite playmaker had a phenomenal 2025 season. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/P4VzQRcWep — OnTexasFootball (@ontexasfootball) February 10, 2026

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same - finishing the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

The New Orleans (La.) native also thrives on the track after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season - where it's given him a boost on the gridiron.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are keeping tabs on Royal after making their way to Louisiana last month to check-in with Royal for an in-person visit, but there is quickly another SEC staff that is making its presence felt: Florida.

The Florida Gators will host Royal for an official visit this offseason, according to Rivals, with Jon Sumrall and Co. battling for the elite pass-catcher.

5-star Texas commit Easton Royal, the No. 1-ranked wide receiver, has scheduled an official visit with Florida.



DETAILS: https://t.co/rsrKtY45XK (On3+) pic.twitter.com/yx1EgBY8oz — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) February 10, 2026

Royal has emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver in America with all eyes on what's to come across his senior campaign in 2026 as he continues his development.

When it comes to his recruitment, it's clear Royal and Texas have developed a tight knit relationship, but schools continue looking to chip away at the elite pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

