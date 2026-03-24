Elite Ole Miss Football Target, Texas Longhorns Commit Labeled 'Most Dynamic' Wideout

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with multiple Southeastern Conference schools looking to flip him away from his Texas Longhorns commitment.

Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and Co. last fall over a myriad of offers on the table.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Texas holds the verbal commitment, but the Ole Miss Rebels remain legit contenders following an unofficial visit in March along with an official visit set for this offseason as well.

“They have always been a strong contender because my relationship with Coach Patrick Carter is probably one of my strongest ones...he has been on me from Day 1...he’s the first one to see the potential in me before anyone and continues to see me develop into what I can be," Royal told Rivals.

Florida is set to host 4-star WR and Texas commit Easton Royal for spring practice on Thursday.



He’ll be on campus from March 11-13, and is looking forward to seeing how the new staff operates in person.



“I know Coach Sumrall is a winner.”



➡️: https://t.co/cjXtjO5njC (VIP) pic.twitter.com/3olItfjze3 — Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) March 12, 2026

Now, as the No. 1 wideout in America works through a pivotal offseason in his recruitment, Royal has been labeled the "most dynamic pass-catcher" in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, according to Rivals.

The Evaluation: Easton Royal Edition

"The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield.

"Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs.

"One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick."

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