Elite Ole Miss Football, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Target Reveals Commitment Date

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown has locked in a commitment date after narrowing his focus to five programs with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in contention.

Brown checks in as America's No. 4 rated edge rusher with schools from coast-to-coast battling for the Connecticut product amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has visited the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, and UCLA Bruins, among several others, this offseason as he evaluated the early contenders.

But contenders have surged here following a busy offseason schedule of unofficial visits across the country.

Brown checked in with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M, among several others.

“I’ve been getting out and seeing a lot of schools,” Brown told Rivals. “That’s helped me figure out what I like and what fits me. Those visits have given me a clearer picture of what each program is about.

"I’m paying attention to how the coaches are, how they develop players and the culture around the program. That’s what stands out when you’re there."

NEWS: Elite 2027 EDGE Mekai Brown will announce his Commitment Friday on the @Rivals YouTube Channel



The 6’6 235 EDGE is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



He’ll choose between Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and USC⁰https://t.co/FzdUdTWNHd pic.twitter.com/h5NNRujp5c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 13, 2026

The coveted defender raved about his time in Oxford after visiting with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff.

“They broke down how they would use me and where I fit,” Brown said. “I like how they see me in their system.

“I like the energy there and how they run things,” he said. “You can tell they’re building something.”

Now, Ole Miss sits as a finalist alongside the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies with a commitment date locked in for Friday, April 17. He will commit live on the Rivals YouTube page.

The USC Trojans enter the commitment decision as the favorites, according to multiple reports, after a recent visit to Los Angeles (Calif.) blew Brown away.

"It was his first time at USC -- it blew him away!"@SWiltfong_ says elite 6-foot-6 EDGE Mekai Brown is trending toward the Trojans after a big weekend visit ✌️



MORE: https://t.co/ziKq0lkVoY pic.twitter.com/oH9ll1XVMk — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) March 17, 2026

"Mekai Brown - if the things stay the way they are right now - he's the No. 27 rated player in the Rivals300 which means he would finish with five-stars if this was the end of the recruiting cycle... The upside that he has physically," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said in March.

"It was his first time out at USC. It blew him away - they obviously made him feel like a priority, but he feels USC is on the rise and it's something that he's thinking strongly of being a part of. He loves the mentality around the program.

"He says that USC is very high on his list. I talked to another source that spent time with him that thinks USC is running No. 1 right now."

Now, with less than one week until a commitment decision is made public, the USC Trojans appear to have the upperhand.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.