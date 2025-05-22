Elite Safety Reveals Top Schools: Ole Miss Football, Arkansas, Clemson, Texas A&M
Pascagoula (Miss.) four-star safety Tylan Wilson is down to four schools after trimming his list on Wednesday, he revealed via social media.
Wilson, a Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State, has enjoyed a rise in the recruiting rankings as of late with multiple powerhouse programs entering the mix.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the staff keeping a foot on the gas for Wilson's services.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has now cut his list to four schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies and Clemson Tigers, according to On3 Sports.
Wilson has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes and Louisville Cardinals, among others, but with a final four locked in, he's focused on the contenders in his process.
He's already set official visits with Texas A&M, Clemson and Arkansas with Ole Miss also expecting to get one before a commitment decision is revealed.
Wilson has announced a commitment date for July 18 with Kiffin and Co. looking to swing for the fences leading up to the decision.
“Everything was great,” Wilson told On3 Sports of his visit to Ole Miss in the spring. “I had a great time. I have a great relationship with the coaches.
"I really like the system that they run and I believe that I’ll be a good fit.”
During his junior campaign in 2024, Wilson logged 73 tackles, two tackles for loss and had six pass deflections along with six interceptions.
Ole Miss is in the thick of it for multiple key prospects, including a Peach State offensive lineman that has his eyes on the Rebels.
Meet the Priority Target: Tyreek Jemison
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison continues a busy offseason in his recruiting process with multiple schools in the mix.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, has reeled in a slew of offers during his prep career.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program firmly in the mix for the talented prospect.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, battling for his services.
Now, it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Jemison has locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, 247Sports reported last Wednesday. He will be in for a multi-day stay beginning on May 30.
The talented Georgia prospect was back in the Magnolia State last month for an unofficial visit where he soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his recent visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
