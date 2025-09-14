Elite Texas Longhorns Commit Raves About Visit to Ole Miss Football in Week 3
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon made his way to Oxford on Saturday for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 3 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Berymon, the No. 4 rated prospect in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in June, but it hasn't stopped programs from remaining in contact.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program looking to stack talent in the trenches for the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder has earned a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others, entering the race.
But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the verbal pledge after turning up the heat during the summer.
Across his last two season on the high school scene, Berymon has logged more than 65 total tackles, including 15 for loss, to go along with 10 sacks.
The prized Louisiana recruit made the trip up to Oxford on Saturday to soak in the scenes of Vaught Hemingway Stadium where he raved about his time in the Magnolia State.
Ole Miss hosted multiple "flip targets" on Saturday alongside Berymon including one of the top prospects in Mississippi.
The Target to Know: O'Mari Johnson
Jackson (Miss.) three-star wide receiver O'Mari Johnson made his way to Oxford on Saturday for Ole Miss' matchup against Arkansas.
Johnson, a Top-25 prospect in the Magnolia State, revealed a commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels in July, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and Co. from pursuing the in-state talent.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, but it's North Carolina that holds the verbal pledge.
Johnson is coming off of an injury during his junior campaign in 2024 that limited him to only one game played, but his sophomore season in 2023 is what put his name on the map.
The Mississippi native logged almost 1,300 scrimmage yards as a sophomore, totaling more than 1,700 all-purpose yards.
He caught 43 passes for 807 yards and 11 touchdowns on 18.8 yards per reception while handing business as a wideot, but he also shined as a running back. Johnson ran for 465 yards and 10 touchdowns on 8.5 yards per carry.
On the other side of the ball, Johnson logged 52 tackles, 4 interceptions (2 return touchdowns), and 8 pass breakups.
The coveted athlete remains a prized recruit where he looks to get back on the map in 2025 after missing most of his junior season.
