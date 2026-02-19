Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Emerge as Contenders for Elite Wide Receiver

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as a team to watch this offseason.

Mosley checks in as a Top-20 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff battling multiple heavy-hitters involved in his process as he enters a critical offseason stretch.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of Texas has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others, as his fast rise continues on the recruiting scene.

The Ole Miss Rebels added to his growing list of scholarships after wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington made his way to Texas last month for an in-person meeting with Mosley.

Mosley is coming off of a strong junior campaign with the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the talented pass-catcher - then extending an offer after a quick visit.

Ole Miss has piqued Mosley's interest with the Lone Star State wideout now locking in an official visit with Golding and the Rebels for June as he eyes a multi-day stay in Oxford.

Mosley will be in the Magnolia State from June 5-7 for an official visit as the Ole Miss coaching staff look to roll out the red carpet for a priority wideout.

But there are other heavy-hitters in the race here with the Texas Longhorns and Houston Cougars also in line to receive multi-day stays from the Lone Star State pass-catcher.

Things are heating up for blue-chip wide receiver @AlvinMosley_3 as Houston, Ole Miss and Texas secure OVs. I have more @OleMiss365 https://t.co/uUV99U4dWm — LeeAnn Herring (@LeeAnnHerringOM) February 18, 2026

Across the 2025 season, Mosley had just 21 catches for 190 yards but he scored on seven of those receptions with his explosive ability on full display as coaches continue salivating at the potential he attains.

For Ole Miss, the program continues taking strides in the right direction on the recruiting scene under Golding's leadership as the Rebels look to carry the momentum under new decision-makers.

Now, all eyes are on a strong offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels set to host a myraid of blue-chippers to Oxford on multi-day stays - including Mosley.

