Ex-Florida QB DJ Lagway Expected to Sign With Baylor Amid Ole Miss Football Pursuit

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway took a visit to Oxford this past weekend after checking in with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels for a multi-day stay.

Lagway's visit came on the heels of a verbal commitment to Dave Aranda's Baylor Bears where Golding and Co. kept dialogue open with one of the top available transfers in the free agent market despite a pledge elsewhere.

The sophomore quarterback signed with the Florida program out of high school as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America after Billy Napier and Co. locked in his services in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, but a coaching change in the Sunshine State has Lagway pivoting.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is coming off of a challenging season with the Florida Gators after dealing with multiple injuries across the year - completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on a Gators squad that struggled mightily.

Now, Lagway is back on the recruiting scene where he has taken his time throughout the Transfer Portal process with interest from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Virginia Cavaliers, Louisville Cardinals, and Baylor Bears, among several others.

It continues to trend toward DJ Lagway sticking with his commitment to Baylor despite visiting Ole Miss this past weekend, sources tell me and @chris_hummer https://t.co/2thGeJjhpW pic.twitter.com/s76HBxCKjB — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 12, 2026

After a recent visit to the Magnolia State, it continues trending toward Lagway remaining loyal to his commitment to the Baylor Bears, according to CBS Sports.

"It continues to trend toward DJ Lagway sticking with his commitment to Baylor despite visiting Ole Miss this past weekend," CBS Sports' Matt Zentiz wrote.

For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program also hosted five-star Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight for a visit to Oxford over the weekend where the elite signal-caller ultimately revealed a commitment to the program while in town.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday morning.



Golding and Co. land the Top-10 transfer in the portal with Knight making his move official.



More on Knight: https://t.co/Wlh1wIn1P7 pic.twitter.com/mwCQsRXoGD — Ole Miss Rebels On SI (@OleMissOnSI) January 12, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, after reshirting across his lone season with Auburn, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels land their franchise quarterback with Knight having four seasons of eligibility.

