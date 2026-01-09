Ole Miss Football Emerging As Team to Watch for Ex-Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway's verbal commitment to the Baylor Bears appears to be in limbo with the SEC signal-caller now eyeing visits to other programs, according to multiple reports.

The sophomore signal-caller signed with the Florida program as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America after Billy Napier and Co. locked in his services in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

But with Napier departing the program midway through the 2025 season, Lagway is eyeing a fresh start where he can focus on his development with a new school.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is coming off of a challenging season with the Florida Gators after dealing with multiple injuries across the year - completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on a Gators squad that struggled mightily.

Lagway has taken his time throughout the Transfer Portal process with interest from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Virginia Cavaliers, Louisville Cardinals, and Baylor Bears, among several others.

Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is planning to continue to take visits before officially committing. He had a positive visit to Baylor earlier this week. One program that has consistently expressed interest is Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/IL8PUO5kVA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2026

Fast forward to Thursday and Lagway elected to shut down his process and verbally commit to the Baylor Bears - where his father played during his time in college.

But there's now been a twist in Lagway's process where he is reportedly remaining in contact with the Ole Miss Rebels and could be eyeing a trip to Oxford for a visit.

According to CBS Sports, "Lagway, the former Florida quarterback, has continued dialogue with other programs, including Ole Miss, even after verbally committing to Baylor, sources told CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz on Friday afternoon.

"Lagway informed multiple people of his commitment to the Bears and even began recruiting other players on Baylor's behalf.

"Still, the continued communication elsewhere adds an unexpected wrinkle to what appeared to be a significant pickup for a Baylor team desperate for momentum."

Former Florida QB DJ Lagway plans to take additional visits before officially committing to Baylor, per @PeteThamel.



Ole Miss remains one of the programs to show strong interest. pic.twitter.com/NFv7LiCKzy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2026

Ole Miss is in the quarterback market with Trinidad Chambliss seeing his waiver be denied on Friday after the program's College Football Playoff loss to Miami.

Now, the Rebels will look to put a foot on the gas for the No. 4 transfer quarterback - and current Baylor Bears verbal pledge.

