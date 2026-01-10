Ex-Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway Keeping Options Open, Set To Visit Ole Miss Football

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway will take an official visit to Oxford this weekend for a trip to see Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, according to CBS Sports.

Lagway checks in as a Top-10 signal-caller in the NCAA Transfer Portal after electing to depart Gainesville after two seasons with the program.

The sophomore quarterback signed with the Florida program as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America after Billy Napier and Co. locked in his services in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, but a coaching change in the Sunshine State has Lagway pivoting.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is coming off of a challenging season with the Florida Gators after dealing with multiple injuries across the year - completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on a Gators squad that struggled mightily.

Now, Lagway is back on the recruiting scene where he has taken his time throughout the Transfer Portal process with interest from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Virginia Cavaliers, Louisville Cardinals, and Baylor Bears, among several others.

DJ Lagway to @On3sports earlier this evening:



“Everything has been hectic. I don’t know where people are getting stuff at in the beginning, but yes, I am committed to Baylor.”https://t.co/LqFi9Y0DAb https://t.co/R9Hf8z9PUX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2026

He's visited Florida State, Virginia, and Baylor across the last week with one program gaining the most buzz - the Baylor Bears.

Lagway verbally committed to Baylor on Tuesday during his visit, but his pledge appears to be in limbo as he continues keeping a line of communication open with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Now, despite being committed to Dave Aranda and the Bears, Lagway is expected to make his way to Oxford for an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.

"Lagway, the former Florida quarterback, has continued dialogue with other programs, including Ole Miss, even after verbally committing to Baylor, sources told CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz on Friday afternoon.

"Lagway informed multiple people of his commitment to the Bears and even began recruiting other players on Baylor's behalf.

"Still, the continued communication elsewhere adds an unexpected wrinkle to what appeared to be a significant pickup for a Baylor team desperate for momentum."

I’ve always been struck by the way D.J. Lagway treats fans. Even after tough moments on the field, he consistently shows respect and kindness. Although this photo was after a win, I once watched him sign a young fan’s cast and take a moment with him after a heartbreaking loss—an interaction that spoke volumes about his character. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) greets fans after beating Texas 29-21 on Oct. 4, 2025, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville,. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the news of All-SEC quarterback Trinidad Chambliss being denied his waiver for the 2026 season - ruling him ineligible for a sixth season in college - the Rebels are in dire need of a starting signal-caller for next fall.

Now, Ole Miss will bring in two quarterbacks this weekend on visits with Lagway joining Auburn Tigers signal-caller Deuce Knight on a trip as the pair of five-stars head to Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: