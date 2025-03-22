Five-Star LSU Tigers Commit Visiting Ole Miss Football, Lane Kiffin on Saturday
Hattiesburg (Miss,) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is in Oxford for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
On3 Sports' Billy Embody first reported that Keys would be taking the visit to campus for the program's Spring Camp practice.
The top-ranked wideout in America committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers program on Wednesday after going public with the decision via social media.
Keys is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The coveted wideout is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking receiving the verbal pledge, but it isn't stopping the top programs from remaining in touch.
Now, fast forward to Saturday and Keys has made the drive up to Oxford for a visit with the Rebels and Kiffin despite committing to the LSU program 72 hours ago.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder quickly became the top-ranked wideout to commit to the program during the Brian Kelly Era, but it'll be a battle down the stretch with Ole Miss, Tennessee and Alabama, among others, swinging for the fences.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
Rebels Hosting Another SEC Commitment: Carson Sneed
Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end Carson Sneed remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as he navigates a busy offseason.
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, the SEC commitment will be back in Oxford this weekend for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
This weekend, it'll be Kiffin and Co. that get their crack at the talented tight end garnering significant SEC interest ahead of what many expect to be a standout senior season in 2025.
