Five-Star Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines Target Set to Visit Ole Miss Football
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal will be in Oxford this fall for a game day visit to see Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in action.
The top-ranked wide receiver in Louisiana, and No. 2 overall wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has locked in a trip to Ole Miss when the Rebels take on the LSU Tigers the weekend of Sept. 27.
Royal has emerged as one of the top prospects in America after putting his name on the map in 2024,
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
Now, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.
The Louisiana native has stacked multiple new offers to his list of scholarships this month with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners, and Georgia Bulldogs entering the race.
Royal will take his first unofficial visit of the fall this upcoming weekend after locking in a trip to see the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
He'll hit the road to Columbus (Ohio) for the program's coveted matchup against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns in Week 1.
Now, Kiffin and Co. have locked in their face-to-face visit with Royal after the prized Bayou State wideout locked in his unofficial trip where he'll be in Oxford on Sept. 27.
Ole Mis has kept a foot on the gas for the prized pass catcher with the program beginning to intensify the pursuit ahead of what has the makings of being a special junior campaign for Royal.
