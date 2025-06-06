Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target Officially Visiting Michigan Wolverines
Mansfield (Tex.) Lake Ridge five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Ojo, the No. 3 rated offensive tackle in America and a Top-10 overall prospect, is navigating a critical stretch in his recruitment process with a myriad of schools on his radar.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators, among others.
But the five-star prospect has begun identifying the contenders in his process with multiple schools receiving official visits this offseason.
Ojo officially visited the Ole Miss Rebels during the weekend of April 16-18 to kick things off where Lane Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet.
He officially visited the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend for a multi-day stay and has now arrived at his next stop.
Ojo is currently in Ann Arbor for his official visit with Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines for his third official visit of the offseason.
It's a critical visit for the Wolverines with the program retooling the offensive line in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The No. 1 prospect in Texas will also officially visit Texas Longhorns next weekend [June 13-15] with his final official visit of the month comig the following weekend to Oklahoma [June 20-22].
Ojo is one of the most coveted prospects in America with a slew of schools battling it out for his services.
The Texas Longhorns are currently viewed as the team to beat in his process.
What will Ojo provide at the next level once he selects his college?
On3 Sports' Take on Ojo: "Developmental offensive tackle with the frame, length, and physicality to develop into a top prospect at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 275 pounds with plus length before his senior season.
"Has a lean, long frame and should be able to add considerable mass once in a college strength program. Pairs his long arms with outstanding hand strength to stun defenders on contact. Punch is palpable, both on film and in the camp setting. Latches onto defensive linemen and manipulates them to his will.
"Plays with a nasty edge, working to finish blocks. Flashes dominance as a run blocker. Play strength, length, and solid athleticism point to upside in pass protection. Showed considerable growth in his game from his sophomore to junior seasons. Will need to improve his lower body flexibility as he can play high and displays some hip stiffness.
"The youngest top offensive tackle prospect in the cycle, turning 18 years old in July prior to his freshman season of college football. Rapid rate of improvement and notable strengths give him one of the higher upsides among 2026 offensive tackles."
