Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines Among Top Contenders for Top-25 Edge Rusher

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star edge rusher Marvin Nguetsop has locked in a pair of visits to Oxford this offseason with Pete Golding and Co. prioritizing the talented defender.

Nguetsop checks in as a Top-25 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders climbing up the list as he begins setting both official and unofficial trips for the spring and summer months.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.

After standing out at the Navy All-American Bowl in January, programs intensified their pursuits with the Ole Miss Rebels being included among those pushing for a commitment.

In what has become a unique journey for Nguetsop, the fast-rising prospect was born in Germany prior to making the move to the United States last year to further his football career.

Now, he's blossomed into a dynamic defensive weapon with programs salivating at the potential he attains with a 6-foot-7 stature.

Nguetsop has set multiple unofficial trips for this offseason:

- Kentucky Wildcats: March 13

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 14

- Michigan Wolverines: March 16

- Michigan State Spartans: March 17

- South Carolina Gamecocks: March 18

- Georgia Bulldog: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 21

- UCLA Bruins: April 14

It's a busy spring stretch for the dynamic defender with the Ole Miss Rebels now locking him in on an unofficial visit, but Golding and Co. are thinking towards the future as well.

Ole Miss has piqued his interest with the Rebels also setting an official visit with the Nguetsop where he will be in Oxford later in the summer for the weekend of June 19-21 on a multi-day stay.

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes will be on the Ole Miss Rebels looking to secure a commitment from the talented Connecticut prospect, but there will be a myriad of schools in the fight for his services amid a chaotic stretch.

