Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target Receives Offers From North Carolina, Oregon
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains one of the top prospects in America following a standout sophomore campaign in the Bayou State.
Royal, the No. 2 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation with the "Who's Who" of college football turning up the heat.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, and Washington Huskies, among several others.
The Louisiana native has stacked multiple new offers to his list of scholarships this month with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners, and Georgia Bulldogs entering the race.
It's no secret why the top schools in the nation are battling for the coveted wide receiver out of New Orleans (La.).
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program got in early on the action for Royal with the program emerging as an early school in the race.
Royal has visited Oxford (Miss.) across his time on the recruiting scene with the staff beginning to develop an early relationship.
The LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns early contenders for Royal as he begins evaluating the top schools on his radar heading into the upcoming fall.
Kiffin and Co. will look to to get the five-star wide receiver to the Magnolia State this season for a game day visit as the program looks to bolster the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Ole Miss currently holds a pair of commitments in the rising-junior class with a focus on stacking talent for the long haul in Oxford.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.