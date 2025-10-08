Flip Watch: Ole Miss Football Eyeing LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Commits
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue attacking the recruiting trail this fall with the program beginning to pick up significant momentum in October.
After taking down the LSU Tigers in a statement victory last month, Kiffin and Co. have catapulted their status as a National Championship caliber program with elite recruits taking notice.
No. 4 Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle, but the Rebels remain active in their pursuit of flipping priority targets away from other programs.
The Flip Targets: Rebels Picking Up Steam
No. 1: DL Deuce Geralds [LSU]
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains one of the top targets on the Ole Miss Rebels' board in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle despite a summer commitment to the LSU Tigers.
The Top-15 defensive lineman in America has become a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the nation battling for his services.
“With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.
"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.
“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”
But Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels haven't stopped recruiting Geralds despite a pledge to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.
As the Early Signing Period in December nears, the Rebels' coaching staff is keeping tabs on the elite defensive lineman with Geralds becoming a critical flip target, but it'll be a challenge.
“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge. That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.
"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”
Now, after the Ole Miss Rebels' recent win, the program is picking up steam on the recruiting scene with Kiffin and Co. chipping away at flip targets.
Last week, Kiffin and the Rebels received a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports' David Johnson for Ole Miss to flip Geralds away from LSU.
No. 2: WR Jase Mathews [Auburn]
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in August after going public with a decision.
The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, according to Rivals, pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process.
But ultimately Freeze and the Auburn Tigers won out for the highly-touted receiver after landing the verbal commitment.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”
It was wide receivers coach Marcus Davis that ultimately sealed the deal for Mathews with their relationship paving the way for him to make a decision.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
But the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix for the Magnolia State wide receiver with the program keeping a foot on the gas.
Lane Kiffin and Co. have emerged as a threat to flip the Mississippi native away from his Auburn Tigers commitment with the program picking up momentum.
247Sports' David Johnson has logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels successfully flipping the prized wide receiver prior to the Early Signing Period in December.
Honorable Mentions: WR O'Mari Johnson [Ex-UNC Pledge] and DL Nolan WIlson [Alabama]
WR O'Mari Johnson
Jackson (Miss.) three-star wide receiver O'Mari Johnson has reopened his recruitment after backing off of a commitment to Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night.
Johnson, a Top-25 prospect in the Magnolia State, revealed a pledge to the Tar Heels in July, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and the Rebels from turning up the heat in their pursuit.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, but it's the Ole Miss Rebels beginning to make noise.
Johnson is coming off of an injury during his junior campaign in 2024 that limited him to only one game played, but his sophomore season in 2023 is what put his name on the map.
DL Nolan Wilson [Alabama]
Picayune (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson committed to Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide in July, but the Rebels remain in contact.
Wilson, the No. 1 ranked defensive lineman in the Magnolia State, chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound rising senior remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, but the coveted defensive weapon has now made his move with a verbal pledge to Alabama.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.