Florida Gators Dish Out Offer to Coveted Ole Miss Football Defensive Back Target

Flowery Branch (Ga.) Cherokee Bluff athlete Dylan Haley remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after the coaching staff traveled to the Peach State this week for an in-person visit.

Haley has flown under-the-radar for much of his prep career, but a strong junior campaign has Southeastern Conference programs getting in on the action with scholarships on the table.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his high school stint.

Now, add Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators to the mix with an offer on the table.

Sumrall and Co. made their way to the Peach State on Friday to extend a scholarship to Haley as he continues his rise.

SEC schools are beginning to prioritize Haley with the LSU Tigers making their way to Georgia this week to check in with the talented defender as well - along with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs staff.

For Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program is throwing a hat in the ring for Haley after the staff traveled to visit with the priority target this week.

Ole Miss is pushing the right buttons for the Peach State defensive back with the coaching staff eyeing an official visit from Haley in the coming months as his recruitment picks up.

Golding and Co. have checked in with multiple priority prospects this week as the Rebels identify their premier targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Ole Miss Pushing for Top-Five EDGE:

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix for the elite defender.

Sweeney, a top-five edge rusher in America, has ascended into a consensus Top-50 recruit with schools rolling out the red carpet in pursuit of his services this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, during his time on the prep scene.

Sweeney has seen consistent growth in his game with evaluators salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: