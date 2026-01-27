Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Ohio State Among Top Schools for Coveted Prospect

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star cornerback Jaden Carey has blossomed into one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging in his process.

Carey checks in as a Top-50 cornerback in America with a myriad of schools extending offers his way after a strong junior campaign in the Sunshine State.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, with contenders beginning to stick out.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are on Carey's radar as he begins evaluating his finalists this offseason with the program eyeing an official visit from the standout Florida defensive back.

Along with the Ole Miss program, Carey has seen the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Ohio State Buckeyes prioritize him, according to 247Sports.

Golding and Co. are beginning to identify key targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Carey quickly emerging as a name to know.

The new-look Ole Miss coaching staff has hit the recruiting scene across January with Golding and assistants traveling across America for in-person visits with recruits.

The Recent In-Home Visit: Key Running Back Target

Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star running back Asa Barnes has ascended into one of the top recruits in America with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit of his services.

Barnes, the No. 11 rated prospect in Tennessee, continues his steady rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and Co. prioritizing the coveted running back target.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, across his prep career.

For Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program also has an offer on the table for the prized running back with the staff in Oxford intensifying its pursuit as the offseason rolls on.

As a sophomore in 2024, Barnes ran for 812 yards on 94 carries while also adding 16 receptions for 221 yards as a receiving threat. He totaled 25 touchdowns for Westview (Tenn.).

Following a dominant junior campaign in 2025, his recruitment took off with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his services.

Now, Ole Miss has gone in-home for a visit with the priority running back with Golding making his way up to Tennessee to visit with Barnes last week.

