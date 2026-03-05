Florida Gators Receive Stunning Prediction to Land Commitment From Ole Miss Target

Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl has quickly blossomed into one of America's fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore extending offers his way.

Pearl checks in as a Top-100 recruit with program across the country dishing out offers his way after a standout junior campaign in the Sunshine State.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder tallied 1,680 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns across the 2025 season where his recruitment quickly took off with multiple powerhouse schools entering the race.,

Pearl has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Colorado Buffaloes, and Auburn Tigers, among others, as his meteoric rise continues.

But contenders are emerging with Pearl carving out an unofficial visit schedule where the Florida Gators received the first trip on the docket after arriving in Gainesville earlier this week.

From there, the predictions started rolling in for the Florida native to end up in the Gators' 2027 Recruiting Class:

Rivals' @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Florida to land 4-star WR Elias Pearl



Pearl was named overall MVP at Rivals Miami Elite Camp.



Read: https://t.co/eJSg8OXhGc pic.twitter.com/8uE7Z28RIP — Rivals (@Rivals) March 5, 2026

But other schools are keeping tabs on Pearl despite the Florida Gators buzz - including Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the Magnolia State program locking in an official visit.

“I will be at Virginia Tech on May 29, Georgia on June 5,” Pearl said to Rivals. “Georgia, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech have been keeping the most contact, so those are high on my list.

“I expect I’ll commit by the end of summer,” he said. “A school that will develop me on and off the field, helping me reach the next level and preparing me for my future, will be big in my decision.”

Ole Miss locked in an official visit with Pearl where he's set to be in Oxford during the weekend of June 12-14 amid a significant push from Golding and Co.

Courtesy of Eli Pearl on X.

“Elias Pearl turned in a breakout showing at Rivals Camp Miami. He was the top wide receiver on the day, in what as the deepest position group at the event. Pearl was fantastic in every facet throughout Sunday’s workout. He was a crisp route-runner in drills and consistently showed strong, reliable hands at the catch point," Rivals wrote of Pearl.

"Pearl also strung together some of the more dominant 1-on-1’s we saw from any pass-catcher on the day. He shook a defensive back out of his shoes with a nasty out-and-up for an easy touchdown and later scored on a vertical route during the best-on-best period at the end of the camp. Pearl is a smooth, natural mover with a high level of coordination and route-running ability.

"He’s coming off a big junior season at Port Charlotte (Fla.) High that saw him account for 1,305 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage. Pearl has offers from the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Wisconsin, with an official visit already set with the Bulldogs. Currently unranked across the industry, he will make his rankings debut with the 2027 Rivals300 release later this month.”

