Florida Gators Surging for Dynamic Ole Miss Football Target Amid Meteoric Rise

Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl has quickly blossomed into one of the top pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the Sunshine State native.

Pearl checks in as the No. 13 rated wideout in America where he's in the midst of a critical offseason in his recruitment after reeling in a myriad of new offers to his sheet.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder out of Florida has earned scholarships from the hometown Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Syracuse Orange, among several others, following a strong junior campaign.

But Pearl quickly had evaluators salivating at his potential following an impressive performance at the Rivals Camp Miami this offseason:

"Elias Pearl turned in a breakout showing at Rivals Camp Miami. He was the top wide receiver on the day, in what as the deepest position group at the event. Pearl was fantastic in every facet throughout Sunday’s workout. He was a crisp route-runner in drills and consistently showed strong, reliable hands at the catch point," Rivals wrote.

"Pearl also strung together some of the more dominant 1-on-1’s we saw from any pass-catcher on the day. He shook a defensive back out of his shoes with a nasty out-and-up for an easy touchdown and later scored on a vertical route during the best-on-best period at the end of the camp.

"Pearl is a smooth, natural mover with a high level of coordination and route-running ability. He’s coming off a big junior season at Port Charlotte (Fla.) High that saw him account for 1,305 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage."

The Ole Miss Rebels are a contender here, but Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators are beginning to build momentum with an official visit now on the docket - along with predictions rolling in.

Pearl will be back in Gainesville during the weekend of May 28-30 for a multi-day stay with the coaching staff as the Gators intensify their pursuit.

Ole Miss has also locked in an official visit with Pearl where he's set to be in Oxford during the weekend of June 12-14 amid a significant push from Golding and Co.

Now, all eyes are on the talented Sunshine State recruit amid a meteoric rise this offseason with SEC schools galore entering the mix for his services.

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