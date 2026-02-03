Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Tech Hokies Pursuing Ole Miss Football Target
Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three-star offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Peach State with programs from coast-to-coast extending offers his way.
Dixon, a Top-50 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, flaunts an impressive offer list with multiple Southeastern Conference schools battling for the Peach State stud.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida State Seminoles, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others, across his prep career.
Ole Miss held the early commitment last fall, but a coaching change in Oxford forced Dixon to reopen his recruitment and reevaluate his options
“Coach Garrison is a great offensive line coach with so much knowledge of the game,” Dixon told Rivals when he committed to Ole Miss. “He actually reminds me a lot of my high school coach, and that was big in my decision.
"He likes how I play physical and nasty on the offensive line, and he was really excited when I told him I was committing on Wednesday.”
But Dixon is now back on the market with the likes of Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Florida State, UCF, Wake Forest, and Clemson in pursuit of his services as he gears up for a pivotal offseason in his recruitment, according to 247Sports.
Now, he has teams he's eyeing after pressing the reset button on his recruitment.
“I’m going to look at Texas A&M, UCF, Arkansas, Memphis, Pittsburgh and USF a lot more now,” Dixon told Rivals. “I had a good relationship with the former USF head coach, coach Golesh, so hopefully I’ll receive that offer from Auburn soon after this.”
Ole Miss has checked in with a myriad of priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as a pivotal offseason stretch continues for Pete Golding and Co.
After assembling the No. 2 Transfer Portal Class in America, there is a primary focus on stacking the top talent in the country to the 2027 haul in Oxford.
