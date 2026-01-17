Former Five-Star Texas Longhorns and Syracuse Orange WR Commits to Ole Miss Football

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after a visit to Oxford, he revealed via social media on Friday night.

Cook signed with the Texas Longhorns as a five-star prospect and the No. 3 wideout in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and LSU, among several others.

The 6-foot, 198-pounder amassed 273 yards and two touchdowns on 32 catches across 18 games in two seasons with the Longhorns.

From there, Cook departed the program and joined Syracuse ahead of the 2025 season where he made 12 appearances and recorded 45 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, after stops with the Texas Longhorns and Syracuse Orange, Cook is back in the Southeastern Conference where Golding and Co. add a high-upside wideout to the room in Oxford.

Cook is the second high-profile wide receiver to join Ole Miss across the last 48 hours where he joins fellow Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. in the Magnolia State after comming this week.

Gill checks in as the No. 6 rated wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the top-ranked available pass-catcher at the time of his commitment with the Rebels landing an elite weapon on offense.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining as multiple SEC schools piqued his interest - namely Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

The Transfer Portal Additions [21]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal

Join the Community: