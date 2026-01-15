Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From No. 1 Available Transfer Wide Receiver

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. is Oxford bound after signing with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night, according to CBS Sports.

Gill checks in as the No. 6 rated wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the top-ranked available pass-catcher at the time of his commitment with the Rebels landing an elite weapon on offense.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining as multiple SEC schools piqued his interest - namely Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Ole Miss has signed coveted Syracuse wide receiver transfer Darrell Gill, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



One of the top ranked wide receivers in the portal. https://t.co/CSBGbGe2Ik pic.twitter.com/L1lWrfg4iK — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 15, 2026

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels land the coveted pass-catcher after Gill went public with a commitment to the program on Wednesday night - adding to the talented receiver haul this month via the portal window.

Ole Miss also picked up a commitment from Virginia Tech wide receiver Isaiah Spencer on Wednesday after the ACC pass-catcher went public with his pledge.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound Mississippi native has accumulated 73 receptions for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns across his career with stints at both Virginia Tech and Jackson State.

Spencer's breakout year came in his second season with the Tigers where hauled in 35 receptions for 660 yards and four touchdowns.

After suiting up in all 12 games last season for the Hokies, Spencer reeled in 14 catches for 194 yards where he will now look to boost his production in an Ole Miss offense that isn't shy to air out the football.

The Transfer Portal Additions [17]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Loses Former Top-100 EDGE To Transfer Portal Amid Roster Rebuild

Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal

Join the Community: