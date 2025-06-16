Four-Star Ole Miss Football Commit Reopens Recruitment, Backs Off Pledge to Rebels
Jackson (Miss.) Calloway High offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones will reopen his recruitment process and has backed off of a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media.
Jones, one of the top offensive linemen in the Magnolia State, revealed a pledge to Ole Miss in March after visiting Oxford.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of Jackson (Miss.) is a player that has garnered SEC interest with the expectation being that he continues cruising up the rankings in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Jones has earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, this summer while showing out on the camp circuit.
Now, as he continues his rise, Jones has reopened his recruitment with two years of high school football remaining.
"After careful consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I have great respect for the Ole Miss coaching staff, the program, and the opportunities they presented to me, but l feel it’s in my best interest to REOPEN my recruitment 100%," Jones wrote.
In an interview with 247Sports, Johnson revealed his reasoning behind the decision.
"I decommitted because I felt like I committed too early," Jones told Inside the Rebels. "I wanted to get to know the coaches better. I wanted to see how Ole Miss is as a family and culturally."
The sought-after offensive lineman has also taken an unofficial visit to check-in with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators this offseason.
Kiffin and Co. will remain in pursuit of the talented Mississippi native as his recruitment process continues skyrocketing ahead of his junior campaign.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.