Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Among Contenders Eyeing Ole Miss Rebels Top Commit
Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason with programs across America pushing to flip the elite Ole Miss Rebels commit.
Croucher revealed a pledge to program last fall after a successful visit to Oxford, but it hasn't stopped schools from intensifying their pursuits for the signal-caller that is gaining significant attention this offseason.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has generated interest across the last handful of months from evaluators across the country - calling him one of the more physically gifted prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
"Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.
"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.
"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."
In turn, other programs are pushing to flip Croucher away from his Ole Miss Rebels commitment with the Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, and Indiana Hoosiers among the schools to watch, according to Rivals.
It's no secret why buzz is brewing surrounding Croucher with evaluators believing he may be the No. 1 quarterback in the country - now locking in visits with several programs across the next few months.
Ole Miss will get an official visit from Croucher in April while the Kentucky Wildcats and Indiana Hoosiers are also set to receive multi-day stays from the Rebels commit.
As the offseason rolls on, Pete Golding and Co. will have a foot on the gas for the program's top commit amid what has become a significant stretch for the fast-rising signal-caller.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20