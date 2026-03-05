Ole Miss Football Quarterback Commit Reveals Major News on Future With the Rebels

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

Croucher has surged to the No. 4 rated signal-caller in America where he's now looking to continue developing as a prospect after moving from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut to Baylor School for his senior campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder visited Oxford last fall with Ole Miss quickly winning out for his services following a trip to the Magnolia State - ultimately beating out the Oregon Ducks and other fierce competitors for his commitment.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

But other schools are keeping a foot on the gas for the physically imposing quarterback with the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats eyeing a flip.

Now, Ole Miss locks in Croucher on a multi-day stay where he will be in Oxford for an official visit from April 24-26 in what will serve as a critical trip for the top-five quarterback.

Rivals' Take: "At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: