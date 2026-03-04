Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats Targeting Ole Miss Football's Top Commitment

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels hold a commitment from Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher following a decision last fall, but it isn't stopping schools from pushing for a flip.

Croucher, one of the more physically gifted prospects in America, checks in as a top-five signal-caller with multiple Southeastern Conference programs keeping tabs on his recruitment.

"At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production. Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

Ole Miss QB commit Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted passers in the 2027 cycle at this point with live, loose arm at 6’4, 200. Industry Comparison: https://t.co/tmipb7YlMo pic.twitter.com/l1DkDgL9Pf — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) February 24, 2026

The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats are two schools eyeing Croucher with visits on deck for this spring and/or summer, but it's Ole Miss holding the upper-hand after gaining his pledge last fall.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

Ole Miss 2027 4-star QB commit Keegan Croucher tells @ChadSimmons_ he's planning to take some visits✈️



"I am still committed, but I’m going to check out some of my options in the coming months."



Read: https://t.co/mlhpZLbShH pic.twitter.com/VQsT4hZHFr — Rivals (@Rivals) January 11, 2026

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes will be on Croucher as the Ole Miss Rebels look to keep him locked in with his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

