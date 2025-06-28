Highly-Touted Ole Miss Football Defensive Back Target Commits to Georgia Bulldogs
Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star cornerback Chace Calicut remains one of the top defensive backs in America heading into his senior campaign.
Calicut, a Top-20 cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, narrowed his focus to a handful of schools heading into the summer months with the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the Texas native.
It's no secret Lane Kiffin and Co. are in search of reinforcements in the defensive backfield for the long haul with Calicut a prospect on their Big Board.
Ole Miss, Texas, Michigan and Washington were "pushing hard" for the Lone Star State native, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons in the spring, but one SEC program turned up the heat heading into the summer months.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs intensified their pursuit with the Southeastern Conference program becoming a school to watch.
Following an official visit to Athens (Ga.) in June, the Bulldogs began separating from the pack for the talented cornerback.
“I enjoyed the visit a lot, the development that they showed and the way they work hard and the way the NFL scouts love Georgia guys was big,” Calicut told On3 Sports after the visit. “You’ll be fine at Georgia. You have to put in the work.”
Then, Smart and Co. began trending for Calicut after a conversation with the Bulldogs' shot-caller left an impact on the Lone Star State prospect.
“It was a good talk, he showed me where he wanted me and where he sees me in the program,” Calicut said. “He said that he could tell that I could be a first-round draft pick. He said that if I came to Georgia, he could make me the best player that I could be.”
Now, Calicut has gone public with a commitment decision after pledging to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday.
Ole Miss remained on the outside looking in with the Bulldogs beating out the Rebels, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines.
Kiffin and Co. remain in pursuit of multiple top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a productive string of official visits in June.
