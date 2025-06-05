Highly-Touted Ole Miss Football EDGE Target Predicted to Land With Florida Gators
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy remains a priority target for multiple Southeastern Conference programs as his recruitment process ramps up this summer.
McCoy, a Top-10 prospect in Mississippi, backed off of a commitment to the LSU Tigers in February after a short stint of being pledged to the program.
Since then, the talented 6-foot-7, 245-pounder has emerged as a coveted target on the recruiting trail with the Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, pushing.
The LSU Tigers, despite losing McCoy's commitment earlier this year, remain in the hunt as well.
He 's logged 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball where he's now looking to end his final season of prep football on a high note.
But one program is beginning to separate themselves from the pack, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are the team out front after Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of the program to win out for the talented Magnolia State native.
McCoy has multiple visits left on the schedule, including one to see the LSU Tigers, but it's the Gators beginning to make noise.
What will McCoy provide the program of his choosing once he reaches the next level? What stands out in his game as one of the top players in America?
On3 Sports' Take: "Physically gifted defensive lineman with a huge frame and plus athleticism as a high school underclassman. has measured in over 6-foot-6.5 and close to 250 pounds prior to his sophomore season.
"Owns plus length for the position with 34.25-inch arms. Registers as a top athlete, running a 4.89 second 40-yard dash at Student Sports' All-22 camp. Lines up as a big defensive end for his high school. Physical gifts are readily apparent on Friday nights. Flashes good speed and functional movement skills.
"Closes to make some impressive plays. Has upside as a run defender, using his big frame to body offensive linemen. Still early in his development. Likely not done growing and could see his frame maxing out at north of 300 pounds. Size and athleticism make him one of the early top defensive linemen in the 2026 cycle."
