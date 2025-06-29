Highly-Touted Ole Miss Football Target Commits to Tennessee Volunteers Over Rebels
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy three-star offensive lineman Edward Baker remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Baker, a Top-75 interior offensive lineman in America, has blossomed into a key prospect for multiple Southeastern Conference schools.
He's earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, among several others.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder then narrowed his focus to multiple finalists after trimming a scholarship list with double-digit programs.
But the sought-after prospect has now made his move after revealing a commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers over Ole Miss and others on Saturday.
“I was close to committing to Tennessee in December,” Baker told On3 Sports. “Tennessee has been with me before anyone else. They started recruiting me last summer.
"Then they offered me when I visited for the Alabama game and they have been on top of my list ever since. I have known for a while that I was going to Tennessee.”
Baker visited the Ole Miss Rebels, NC State Wolfpack, Arkansas Razorbacks and Penn State Nittany Lions prior to pulling the trigger on a commitment to Tennessee.
“I love everything about Tennessee. It is a top program with great coaches. They look out for their players, they give their players a chance to compete and it is a big-time SEC program with top players," Edwards said.
"Their fan base is crazy, the atmosphere on game day is the best and it is a school I am excited about playing for. Tennessee is a special place.”
Ole Miss will keep a foot on the gas until the Early Signing Period for the highly-touted Maryland native.
